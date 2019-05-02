Danny Laws thinks his AFC Sudbury Academy players will learn a lot from their national colleges cup final disappointment.

The sid,e made up of first and second year scholars, made history when they became the first academy side from the club to reach a national showpiece, in the AoC Sport England Colleges FA Under-19 National Knockout Trophy at Walsall FC.

But National League opponents Boreham Wood, mainly made up of third years, proved too good on Tuesday evening, turning a 1-0 half-time advantage in a closely-fought match into a 5-0 victory with two of the goals coming in the last 10 minutes.

AFC Sudbury Academy receive their Aoc English National Colleges FA Sport Under-19 Knockout Trophy runners-up medals at Walsall FC Picture: AFC Sudbury (9465805)

Laws, Sudbury’s academy director of football and youth development, felt the scoreline did not reflect the match.

He said: “I am not disappointed with the performance, to a certain extent.

“But no-one likes to lose a final 5-0, as 5-0 just sits a bit hurtful really.

“I want my lads to learn from those key moments that went against us again, like they did to take the Cambridge United (FA Youth Cup) game away from us. That is the big message.”

Laws felt his side had chances, via Tom Maycock and Ollie Gravett early on and a Nathan Read ball across the face of goal in the second half, which could have led to a different game.