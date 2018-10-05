Halstead Town boss Mark McLean felt his side were as bad as he had seen them as they surrendered top spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South to Hashtag United in a 2-1 away defeat.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Halstead Town..*Note - No team Sheet*...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (4540760)

The now second-placed Humbugs will be bidding to bounce back in front of their own fans on Saturday (3pm) when Newbury Forest (14th) visit.

“It was a very poor performance from us and I have never seen us look so poor and so disjointed,” said McLean.

“We had a five minute period where we scored and we just started to get a bit of a group on it but we were not really in control at any stage.

“We were lucky to be 1-0 up and I said at half-time that if we kept playing like that we would lose.

“Our best period came around the hour mark and we missed three absolute sitters; two one-on-ones and an open goal.

“They scored on the break which was not in tow with the game and I think the writing was on the wall from then, to be honest. I think we got what we deserved.”

Jack Cherry was to be the far the busier of the goalkeepers at the Coles Park 3G pitch venue which Hashtag United share with AFC Sudbury’s Saturday FA Cup hosts Haringey Borough.

But Halstead’s Jordan Pavett, who has eight goals in 11 games this season, drew the first save with an impressive strike which the home ‘keeper did well with.

Cherry saved from close range soon after while Pavett almost put Kane Gilbert through twice, but the diminutive midfielder’s touch let him down on the second after the goalkeeper won the race to the first.

The visitors took the lead in the 36th minute when Marcus Warren slid in a corner at the far post.

He almost got a second but his shot from Cherry’s long kick was saved by the home custodian.

The second half began with Hashtag drawing another impressive close-range stop from Cherry before Gilbert wasted another one-on-one chance down the other end.

Hashtag saw an effort rebound off the crossbar while James Baker hit the post for the visitors.

In the 77th minute Tashan Richmond took advantage of gaps at the back in a bid to seal the three points, firing across the box into the far corner from a long lofted pass.

Halstead did not heed the warnings of balls being played in down the left and the inevitable happened with eight minutes remaining as Harry Honesty’s effort from a cross deflected in off a defender.

The Humbugs will hope to bounce back against a Newbury Forest side who beat them 5-4 in the reverse fixture in August. But McLean confirmed it will be without striker Chris Harris whose hip injury, suffered in the recent cup defeat at Maldon & Tiptree, is set to keep him out for around a month.