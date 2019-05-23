They were certainly made to work for it, but class eventually told as arguably AFC Sudbury’s best ever academy cohort went out on a high – getting their hands on the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championship on Friday night.

Those who could not resist the attraction of the club’s clashing Sporting Dinner with Stuart Pearce would have wondered why the goal updates from Diss Town were not coming through.

But the cream eventually rose to the top as a classy Freddie King strike six minutes from time finally broke plucky Walsham-le-Willows’ resistance before Nathan Read captialised on their opponent’s goalkeeper going up for a late corner for a 2-0 victory.

Thurlow Nunn League Under-18s Championship Play-off Final at Diss Town on Friday, between AFC Sudbury and Walsham-le-Willows. ..AFC Sudbury celebrate their win. ..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (10542367)

It made it three successive Thurlow Nunn Youth League Championships on the bounce for Danny Laws’ under-18s academy sides and sealed a sixth trophy for the full-time programme to use as evidence of their continued domination in the area.

“It has been a great end to the season,” said Laws, Sudbury’s director of football and youth development.

“Six trophies and a national cup final is amazing.”

But it was the reaction to a rare defeat which ended up pleasing him the most.

Thurlow Nunn League Under-18s Championship Play-off Final at Diss Town on Friday, between AFC Sudbury and Walsham-le-Willows..Dan Stobbart (W) ..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (10602910)

He said: “Seven of that starting 11 are never going to kick a ball for AFC Sudbury again and they so wanted to go out on a high.

“The reaction since the Boreham Wood final (5-1 defeat in England Colleges FA U19 National Knockout Trophy final); to go to St Neots on the bank holiday (4-2 semi-final win) and last week at Portman Road (4-1 Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup win) and then to win this takes special characters who have a great bond as well.”

Having defeated the same Walsham side 4-1 to lift the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup eight days previously, AFC had to solve a different kind of puzzle, as Laws acknowledged.

“When you play a team twice in the space of a week it is difficult,” he said.

“You are coming up against a highly motivated team and also with a 4-1 result you go into the match with complacency, however much you ask them to avoid it.

Thurlow Nunn League Under-18s Championship Play-off Final at Diss Town on Friday, between AFC Sudbury and Walsham-le-Willows..Fred King (S)..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (10602915)

“So I think that was a factor in the first half. I think we were complacent with our finishing but on the flip side of that, from minute one to minute 90 their goalkeeper was outstanding, and he was at Portman Road as well.”

Dan Stobbart proved to be a thorn in Sudbury’s side time and time again at Brewers Green Lane, making two key first-half saves from the usually lethal King inside the opening 22 minutes.

Ross Crane found the side-netting while centre-back Joe Grimwood beat the keeper with a fierce volley in the 41st minute, only to be flagged offside.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Walsham, in their first ever appearance in the six-division grand final, could have had an opener themselves but saw Matt Glover’s low 30-yard effort bounce out off the post, while he also put just wide when found unmarked.

Stobbart continued to star in the second period as he denied Tom Maycock, Liam Bennett and Crane in various fashions before sweeping up smartly ahead of Read as AFC resorted to a long ball.

Thurlow Nunn League Under-18s Championship Play-off Final at Diss Town on Friday, between AFC Sudbury and Walsham-le-Willows. ..AFC Sudbury celebrate their win. ..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (10542366)

The Walsham threat had not subsided though and goalkeeper Sam Wright just managed to stretch to catch Glover’s goalbound effort while Jack Spampantao found the top of the net.

But a moment of real quality finally saw Sudbury make the breakthrough in the 84th minute. The son of pro snooker player Mark King, who was watching on, collected an Issac Skubich pass before executing a great Cruyff turn ahead of a one-two with Maycock to reach the edge of the box. From there he fired low inside the left-hand post to spark wild celebrations.

After Stobbart kept out Maycock with another fine save, Wright earned his corn up the other end with an arching fingertip save to deny Taylor Waterson’s header.

But Walsham were eventually made to pay for over-committing in the third minute of six added on as Read won the race to apply the finish in an unguarded net to Ollie Gravett’s long punted clearance.

A red card followed for Walsham’s Ben Harris for dissent before the final whistle was met with an ugly melee to slightly sour a great final.

AFC Sudbury: Wright, Bennett, CRANE (MOTM), Hammett, Grimwood, Altintop, Gravett, Hanson (c), King, Skubich, Maycock. Used subs: Read, Berkane, Gardiner, Buckles, Sayer.

* To view and purchase pictures from the match visit our photo sales website.