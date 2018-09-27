After what Mark Morsley described as a ‘great performance and great night for the football club’, AFC Sudbury are looking forward to flying the flag as the last Suffolk non-league side left in this season’s Emirates FA Cup.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Mekhi McKenzie celebrates scoring the winner in extra-time Picture: Clive Pearson (4409211)

The Yellows added Bognor Regis Town – unbeaten in the Bostik League Premier Division in seven games this season – to the higher-league scalp of Royston Town in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time second round qualifying replay victory at King’s Marsh Stadium on Tuesday.

It sets up a trip to another Bostik Premier side in Haringey Borough a week on Saturday (3pm), with the prize carrot of adding £15,000 in prize money to the £9,000 pocketed this week, as well as entering the fourth qualifying round for the first time in 12 years.

Manager Morsley felt his side were worthy winners after they came from behind with an 88th-minute Joe Whight free-kick, forcing an extra 30 minutes in which substitute Mekhi McKenzie provided a cool finish. Added to the heroics of goalkeeper Paul Walker, it ended up seeing the hosts celebrating come the final whistle.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said manager Morsley.

“I think the key thing to say is we absolutely deserved it.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - chairman Philip Turner celebrates Picture Clive Pearson (4408534)

“I know on Saturday Bognor really put us to the sword in the first half and we bounced back (1-1), but tonight I was surprised they changed their system.

“They played a diamond midfield away, which is what they have always played. We matched it up tonight and then they went to 4-3-3, which I thought was a mistake, actually, as we had the overload through midfield and I think they never really recovered from that.

“We had a bad 15 minutes in the second half where we lost our way a little bit. But wow, when you want your team to stick together; what a performance! In extra-time I just felt comfortable. Normally you are panicking but I actually just felt ‘we’re going to win this’.

“It was a great, great performance and a great night for the football club.”

The attention turns to another FA competition on Saturday as AFC host Surrey side Egham Town (3pm), who play at the same level as themselves, in the Buildbase FA Trophy Extra Preliminary Round. The winners, who will earn £2,000 in prize money, will travel to Greenwich Borough in the next round on October 13.

It means Morsley’s side, who have been given tonight off training and will still be without striker Phil Kelly after he strained his calf in Saturday’s game at Bognor, could face a run of five, or even six if they draw this weekend, FA competition games on the bounce, with a trip to Haringey Borough on October 6 (3pm).

Morsley says last year’s Bostik League North Division play-off winners were ‘the best side we faced last year’ and will be a tough proposition as they look to keep their FA Cup run going.

“We played really well down there and they smashed us us, I think 3-0 or 3-1,” he said, “but, of course, they are a mid-table side who have had a stop start season adjusting life in Step 3, instead of flying away at the top of Step 4, so who knows? We will give it a go. But listen, we are now in credit, so it doesn’t matter what happens to be fair.

“If we go there and get £15 grand then great. But who’d bet against us?”

Saturday’s FA Trophy tie will see the club’s new mascot, Sudsy The Talbot Hound, parading around the pitch ahead of kick-off.

Meanwhile, the club are set to officially open a new set of state-of-the-art floodlights, which have received financial backing from the Football Foundation and the European Union, in a glamour friendly with a promised strong Ipswich Town side during the international break on Wednesday, October 17 (7.45pm). School children in the local area are set to be given free tickets to attend.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - AFC 'keeper Paul Walker makes one of a flying save Picture: Clive Pearson (4408637)

* There has been a sudden change in the boardroom at the club with Trevor Smith, who was set to take over from Philip Turner as chairman for next season, having had to relinquish his vice chairman role and leave his duties in charge of football operations due to personal reasons.

Board member Andrew Long thanked him on behalf of the club for all his hard work since joining last season having been chairman at Chelmsford City.

“Unfortunately, for personal reasons, Trevor had to stand down,” he said. “The board wish to thank him for his time with us as he has been nothing but energetic and enthusiastic.”