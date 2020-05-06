More than one in three Suffolk officials who have either received promotion or a nomination to The FA are from west Suffolk.

The referees, including 10 who reside in west Suffolk, have received the good news ahead of next season which is a result of their on-field performances, measured by both referee observations and marks submitted by clubs.

Compared to last season, Suffolk football has seen an increase of 59 per cent in the total number of grassroots referees receiving an elevation to the next level.

Among the referees to be rewarded are three of the officials involved in last season’s Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Final at Portman Road. They are (left to right) Jak Clark (Promoted to Level 6), Liam Chinery (Nominated to Level 4), Daniel Frost and Tom Ling (Promoted to Level 6)Picture: Suffolk FA (34043472)

Included in this group are Level 7 to 6, Level 6 to 5 (referee for Step 7 and below) and Level 5 to 4 (referee Steps 5&6 and assistant for Steps 3&4) nominations as well as Suffolk’s first ever nomination solely within the Women’s pathway from Level 3W to 2W.

West Suffolk successful candidates:

Level 7 to 6

Martin Avis, Kieren Bedford, Liam Botten, Aidan Dunne, Ben Greenbank, Anthony Reeve.

Level 6 to 5

Chris Fuller, Chris Perkins.

Level 5 to 4 (Nomination to The FA)

Adrian Copsey.

Level 3W to 2W (Nomination to The FA)

Orla Devaney.

* The full list of promotions for the county is available here

