AFC Sudbury have pulled out of their HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup semi-final against Ipswich Town.

Katie Burrows’ AFC Sudbury have pulled out of the Suffolk Women’s Cup Picture: Mecha Morton

The Yellows thrashed Coplestonians 6-0 in the quarter-finals last month, before being drawn against the holders, in a tie which was due to be held at Brantham Leisure Centre this Sunday.

But Katie Burrows’ side have withdrawn from the competition, citing a number of long-term injuries and new signings being cup-tied meaning they could not field a team.

A club spokesman told Suffolk FA: “It has been a season of transition for our ladies’ team this year, unfortunately a spate of recent long-term injuries combined with new signings being cup-tied has left us with no alternative but to withdraw from the competition.

“This regretful step is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but we felt we should give as much notice as possible rather than withdraw at the last minute.”

Adrian Moye, Suffolk FA’s county cup competitions manager, said: “I am disappointed that AFC Sudbury are unable to raise a team to play in a semi-final of a county cup competition and I know they are too. However, I hope they can bounce back from this in women’s football because they are a fantastic club at youth and senior level.”