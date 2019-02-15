Katie Burrows believes confirmation the Homestore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup final will be played at Portman Road is an extra motivating factor for her AFC Sudbury squad ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final tie.

Ahead of returning to action after a month’s break, the Yellows manager admits their number one focus must be ensuring their survival in the Eastern Region Women’s Premier Division. But she feels a cup run, culminating in an appearance at Ipswich Town FC, can spur them on to achieving that goal.

Sunday sees the side, who have been badly hit by injuries this season to leave them second bottom and on a seven game losing streak in all competitions, travel to lower-league Coplestonians Ladies (2pm) in the last eight of the county competition.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury Ladies v ACLE in the SSE Omens FA Cup..Pictured: Manager Katie Burrows ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337602)

But Burrows feels last season’s losing finalists at Colchester United can use the game to get back on a more positive run of form, with the Portman Road final bringing extra motivation.

“I think it would be fantastic and it is pleasing to see the women’s game getting that treatment at Portman Road.

“There are a lot of Ipswich fans among the players so it would be fantastic but we have got to concentrate on getting there first.”

The two sides were due to meet in the first round of last season’s Suffolk Women’s Cup but Coplestonians conceded the tie, which was scheduled to be played at Sudbury, giving the hosts a bye.

“We played Coplestonians many, many years ago and teams change so much,” said Burrows.

“Anything can happen in a cup match so we will be putting our strongest side out and do everything we can to progress to the next round.”

At one point the team had nine players injured at the same time with their manager saying it is the worst she has ever known.

The list of casualties is now down to three long-term but while right winger Vicky Studd is in line for her comeback, Ashley Bustof could be lining up against them as she is dual registered with their opponents as her primary club.