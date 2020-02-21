Kirsty Batch hopes Sudbury Ladies can make the most of their break from action ahead of resuming their title bid in East Women’s League Division 1N next week, writes Alex Moss.

The unbeaten league leaders saw last Saturday’s scheduled home clash with City of Peterborough II postponed due to Storm Dennis.

And a slip week this weekend means that when Sudbury visit Norwich Dragons for their next fixture on February 29, it would have been three weeks since their last outing.

Kirsty Batch has co-captained Sudbury Ladies to an unbeaten season so far Picture: Richard Marsham

With 15 wins and two draws from their 17 league games so far, Sudbury hold an eight-point advantage at the top of the table, and Batch, who is joint captain alongside Liv Greaves, puts their success so far this season down to a collective team effort.

“Due to Storm Dennis unfortunately we didn’t get to play at the weekend,” Batch said.

“This week is a slip week with it being half term, so we knew we wouldn’t have a game this weekend anyway.

“So at first it was a bit frustrating, after Saturday’s game was called off, because it’s a few weeks now when we wouldn’t have played.

“But we’ll look at it as a good chance to have a rest, and for a few injuries to heal up, so it could be helpful for us.

“It’s been so far so good, but the job is not done yet from our point of view.

“It’s been a team effort going right back to August and when we were in pre-season, everyone has worked hard. Having Paul Golding coaching us, and Chloe Hunnable, who is our top goalscorer, helping out with the coaching as well, has been a big help.”

With the top two earning promotion from Division 1N this term, Sudbury require just two points from their remaining five league games to secure their place in the Premier division for the 2020/21 season.

