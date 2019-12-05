Mark Morsley has revealed AFC Sudbury’s teenage star Freddie King turned down trials at professional clubs in the summer – but says his England Colleges FA selection helps justify a joint club and family decision.

The player, who does not turn 18 until early next year, took the decision to take up manager Morsley’s offer of a first-team squad place and complete his studies at AFC Sudbury Academy, despite interest from pro clubs.

The BetVictor Isthmian League North Division club took great pride in seeing him make his English Colleges FA Men’s debut, following trials on their recommendation, in Slough the Sunday before last.

“It is great for the lad and a feather in our academy’s cap and is another indication of the strength of our academy. And it probably further justifies the decision Freddie made against going to play under-18s football to stay on with the first team here,” said Morsley.

“There were professional clubs that offered him trials with their academies but our feeling on it, and his dad agreed, was that he should stay where he is.

“He is not an under-18 player as he is physically of a bigger stature.”

Despite a broken toe keeping him out for six weeks, King, the son of professional snooker player Mark, has made 17 first-team appearances so far this season.

Morsley added: “I expect him to go into the pro game but it is one of those that if he can get 100 games of football under his belt at AFC Sudbury he would be better served taking that route into professional football that has been completed by Tyler French and others.

“Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture.”

With the first-team not having a game at the weekend, due to Maldon & Tiptree’s involvement in the FA Cup, King was one of a number of players to still get game time with the AFC Sudbury Reserves side.

Adam Bailey-Dennis stepped up his injury comeback with another 90 minutes in the 3-3 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North draw at second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers in a side also featuring first-team regulars Baris Altintop, Liam Bennett, Harry Critchley, Ben Hammett, Tom Maycock and Lewis O’Malley.

King, who has three goals for the first team this season but has not scored in the last 11 games for Morsley’s side, got two of the three goals with Altintop scoring the other.

But Jamie Souza and Gavin Peters’ side went out of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup on Tuesday, losing 2-0 at Ipswich Wanderers.

The first team return to action at home to Cambridge City on Saturday (3pm) having picked up seven points from nine since Morsley replaced his coaching staff with academy figures Danny Laws and Dave Cannon. Kevin Holland was added later as a goalkeeper coach.

Those results have seen them climb up to a mid-table 11th, with opponents Cambridge one place below them but with an identical record, bar goal difference, before they lost 4-1 at home to Aveley on Saturday. But Morsley is wary of a wounded animal ahead of their last home game before Christmas.

“There is always that scenario that if you have a heavy defeat you will be looking to put it right in the next game,” he said.

“We will have a plan and adapt accordingly. We will certainly not be underestimating them.”

Reece Harris is doubtful for the game.

