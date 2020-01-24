Ahead of taking part in his first international fixture for England Colleges against Australia on Monday, Freddie King says he owes a debt of gratitude to AFC Sudbury for helping him turn his life around.

By his own admission the Great Notley-based striker, who turns 18 today, did not get on at school, leading to him taking early study leave.

But since joining AFC Sudbury Academy in the summer of 2018, he is flourishing both on and off the pitch leading to his inclusion in the England Colleges FA Men’s squad.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Freddie King.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (27276264)

“School was not a good place for me as I was a bit of a hothead and had a thing against teachers, but as soon as I came to Sudbury it just clicked,” said the son of professional snooker player Mark King, who was with Colchester United from the ages of eight to 12.

“I would tell anyone it is such a good thing to do and if you want to make it as a footballer this is the place to be.

“They are the best coaches I have been with in a long, long time.”

As one of six Sudbury scholars, including three girls, put forward for England Colleges trials, King had to come through a number of tough selection phases to earn his place in a 26-man squad. That was then whittled down to 20 after a St George’s Park training camp and friendly match with Slough Town Under-21s in November.

AFC Sudbury A Primary Cup final - Freddie King outmuscles a Old Newton United Reserves playerPicture Clive: Pearson (27426358)

King finally heard he had been included in the select group to go to a tournament in Italy, the Roma Caput Mudi, for a week from February 16 earlier this month.

“I was over the moon at getting in,” he said.

“Going to Italy is going to be such a memorable experience.”

The build-up will begin with a friendly against their Australian touring counterparts at Barnet FC’s Hive Stadium on Monday beforeplaying Reading Academy at their base on Wednesday, February 5.

AFC Sudbury A Primary Cup final - Freddie King in actionPicture: Clive Pearson (27426375)

Eight teams will compete in the tournament split across two groups of four with the winners of each playing each other in the final on Friday, February 21.

Alongside England will be representative teams from: Canada, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Moldova, Wales and a Lazio club side.

Having been to the tournament repeatedly over recent years, England are yet to win it.

King’s focus first though is getting AFC Sudbury back on track in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on Saturday when they host Brentwood Town (3pm).

“We just need to keep plugging away,” he said, following their 1-0 defeat at Soham Town Rangers on Saturday, leaving them 16th in the table.

No regrets on turning down professional clubs

King, who has six goals in 22 appearances in the first team this season had a big decision to make in the summer with professional clubs interested in taking him on. But with the guidance of his dad and coaches he decided to stay at Sudbury and complete his scholarship alongside gaining more first-team experience.

“For me personally I felt going back to under-18s was the wrong step for me as I want to play men’s football.

“I am really pleased with how things have gone as the club has improved massively and I would not be getting this experience with England Colleges if I was at a pro club.”

AFC Sudbury 2019/20 Season.Freddie King Pic - Richard Marsham. (27426353)

He also praised the impact experienced striker Sean Marks has had on him since arriving in the summer.

“He has been great to learn off with just little things like telling me where to stand when he flicks the ball on, and obviously I had Hayes (Paul Hayes) last season as well,” he said.

King helped spearhead the AFC Sudbury U18s cohort last season who won a string of league and cup competitions as well as reaching a national final at Walsall FC, losing the FA National Colleges final to Boreham Wood.

