AFC Sudbury striker Freddie King has been named in the England Colleges squad for an upcoming European tournament.

The teenager, who bagged a hat-trick in AFC's 5-0 thrashing of Histon in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division on New Year's Day, was first spotted by representatives of the England Colleges FA in November last year.

And having impressed during a recent trial match at Staines Town, King will now travel to Italy next month to feature in a competition that includes the likes of Canada, Greece, Kosovo, Moldova and Wales.

AFC's academy director Danny Laws told the club's website: "Freddie has gone from strength to strength since he joined at the start of last season.

"As a first-year scholar he was the first choice centre-forward in our FA Youth Cup team as well as making his first-team debut. Due to his personal motivation and outstanding work by my staff I knew we had a decent player on our hands."

King has found the net six times from his 20 appearances for AFC this term.

