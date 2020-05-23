The TRISudbury juniors have continued to rack up the miles as they take on the British Triathlon East region junior challenge.

The club has four teams attempting to be the first to cycle 1,792 miles and run 305 miles.

The teams were split into age groups, with the youngest in team one (Gabrielle Cullen, Lucia Bunn, Martha Stanton-Davis, Amelia Mumford, Katie Shoulders, Lilliana Butcher, Isla Sutherland). By last weekend, they had completed 369kms on the bike and 103kms running.

Katie Shoulders, who is using a turbo trainer to take part as one of TRISudbury's members competing in the Bristish Triathlon east region junior challenge (34851028)

Team two (Daniel Layzell, Joseph Layzell, Oscar Stanton-Davis, Issac Austin, Ben Boldock, Thomas Aldsworth) have racked up 471kms on bike and run 111km.

Team three (Oscar Keep, Will Bradley, Joshua Rooke, Lucy Miller) have completed 676kms cycling and 109kms running.

Team four (Charlie Boldock, Tallan Austin, William Aldsworth, Charlotte Rooke) who are currently leading TRISudbury’s teams, with 772kms cycled, and 162kms running.

Oscar Stanton-Davis, out in action as one of TRISudbury's members competing in the Bristish Triathlon East region junior challenge (34851022)

Junior coach Sheila Hodgson has been organising the teams.

This week’s club adult virtual Duathlon offering was a sprint distance, comprising a 1.5km run, a 20km bike and a 5km run.

Competitors could complete each discipline in any order over the Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday.

But with no limit on outdoor exercise now, 11 of the 30 entrants completed the event in one go. For some, like Michael Page, it was a first completed double discipline event.

Of the 11, Clinton Butcher emerged victorious, clocking a stunning time of 58mins02secs. Mike Drury in 1hr 06mins 20secs and Chris Rixon in 1:10:33 followed him home.

First female was Sarah Hibble in 1:14.31, whilst Clair Jefferson in 1:19:00 was second, with Charis Hunn-Smith coming home third in 1:20:33.

The rest of the competitors completed the event over the three days, the winner in this category being Tom Codling who came home in 1:04:35, followed by Hannah Johnson, the youngster clocking a stunning time of 1:08:40. Her proud mother, Sarah followed her home in 1:12:36 while another club junior, Will Bradley, made his virtual racing debut with a fine time of 1:14:41.

Only two competitors chose to use an indoor treadmill or turbo bike. Dave Shoulders finished in 1:09:06 and Sarah Clarke, 1:12:47.

There were two relay entrants; Tom Codling partnered Gary Johnson to finish in an amazing time of 55:40, beating Chris Rixon and Simon Daniel, who came home in 1:01:50.

