Long Melford fans have voted Ben Judge as their Supporters' Player of The Season for 2019/20.

The young midfielder had been restricted to just eight appearances for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side during the previous campaign, due to suffering a serious knee injury.

But after a year on the sidelines he showed why his manager rates him so highly as he featured 30 times, scoring eight goals as The Villagers put in a much improved display.

Thetford, Norfolk. Football action from Thetford Town FC vs Long Melford FC - Thetford's Elliot Smith and Melford's Ben Judge.. .Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (33143860)

Jamie Bradbury’s side were ninth in the table with eight games remaining when the season was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It included a fine run of seven straight victories before Christmas, that was only matched by Norwich United.

Judge follows on from previous winners Kieran Michaels (2019), Hassan Ally (2018), Anthony Waugh (2017) and Jamie Griffiths (2016, 2015) in being named the club's Supporters' Player of the Season.

But due to the current restrictions put in place from the government it is uncertain when he will get to pick up the award in person. It is usually presented at the club's end of season awards evening.

