Having collected just one point from the first 15 on offer this season, Hadleigh United picked up their first victory in style on Saturday with a 6-2 thrashing of visiting Haverhill Rovers.

In contrast to the Brettsiders, Rovers made the trip to Millfield with a 100 per cent winning record in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division so far thanks to triumphs over Godmanchester Rovers, Thetford Town and Whitton United.

However, the run was emphatically ended by Christian Appleford’s Hadleigh, who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when Kris Rose turned in Kieran Turner’s free-kick.

Hadleigh found the back of the net on six occasions against Haverhill on Saturday Picture: Phil Morley

The hosts then had Danny Smy sin binned, but they were soon two goals to the good when summer signing Joel Glover broke clear to get the better of Haverhill goalkeeper Toby Egan.

It would prove to be a memorable afternoon for Glover, but not before Haverhill had reduced the arrears in the 38th minute via Kieran Micheals’ 40-yard effort that left Hadleigh goalkeeper Nick Punter no chance.

Towards the end of the first half Smy headed just over the crossbar while at the start of the second half Punter had to be at his best to prevent Josh Revell from levelling up the scoreline.

And it proved to be a crucial moment in the encounter because on the hour mark Hadleigh’s two-goal lead was restored when Jamie Ross fired in from 30 yards out.

Three became four nine minutes later as Kyle Cassell – back at the club after a spell away on army duties – came off the bench to find the back of the net.

Rovers to their credit remained a threat and they made it 4-2 as teenager Tyger Smalls slotted a pass through for Sam Mills to score.

But any hopes the away side had of mounting a comeback were extinguished in the 80th minute by Glover, who stood his ground before firing beyond Egan.

Glover went on to complete his hat-trick in the final minute – on this occasion he applied the finishing touch to Felix Vardon Barber’s cross to put the gloss on a performance that earned the team the Iliffe Media East Team of the Weekend award.

Next up for Hadleigh is a home first round qualfiying Buildbase FA Vase tie against Stotfold on Saturday (3pm), followed on Tuesday by a trip to Premier Division title favourites Stowmarket Town (7.45pm).

It will be the second time Hadleigh have faced the Old Gold & Blacks this term, with Stow winning the reverse fixture 3-1.