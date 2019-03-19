It was standing room only when Newton Green Golf Club held its annual meeting and awards presentation evening.

Brian Joy, who spent more than three decades in information technology marketing, and has recently completely revamped the club’s website, was elected as the new men’s captain. He named Ian Woodhead as his vice captain.

The evening also saw the retirement of Peter Philpott after six years in the chair.

The club’s annual meeting also saw a cheque for £5,041 presented to the Hope for Tomorrow charity, which provides mobile cancer care treatment for patients in West Suffolk. The presentation was made by recently retired captains Harry Wordley (seniors) and Lizzie Johnson (ladies) to the charity.

The club has also sent a £270 donation to St Nicholas Hospice, the proceeds were raised from a competition in memory of former head green keeper Kelvin Sansum.