Tim Johnston may not be returning to Sudbury, but should the Talbots go on to win a third straight title he could lay claim to having played an important part.

For the New Zealander has helped engineer his successor as Sudbury’s overseas professional.

Up-and-coming bowling all-rounder Henry Shipley, 22, is a friend and ex-Canterbury team-mate of Johnston in his homeland, and is set to follow in his footsteps at Friars Street from April.

Chairman Louis Brooks said of the player who has played nine first-class matches, taking 16 wickets at an average of 32.63: “He comes highly recommended and I am really pleased and excited that Henry has chosen Sudbury this coming season.

“I would like to thank Tim Johnston also for his help.

“Henry is a fast bowling all-rounder and an exciting talent.”

He added: “Henry will be joining the coaching team supporting the Ladies and the whole club.

“We look forward to many wonderful memories with Henry this summer.”

He also thanked Gosfield School for their help in making the move possible, as with Johnston this time last year.

Sudbury, who returned to indoor training this month, get their 2019 Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League campaign under way with a home game against Cambridge Granta on April 20.

The club announced last week that title winner Billy Moulton-Day would not be part of their squad going forward, after deciding to drop down a league to play for Witham.