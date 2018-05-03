Johnston is in line for Talbots debut

After last week’s washout, Sudbury will be looking to pick up where they left off in the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League this weekend.

The Talbots opened their title defence with a 238-run win at local rivals Bury St Edmunds on the delayed opening weekend of the season, before Saturday’s scheduled first home game, against Copdock & Old Ipswichian, never got started as the rain continued from overnight at Friars Street.

This Saturday sees a trip to newly-formed side Burwell & Exning at Migay Park (11am), with last season’s Premier League eighth-place side Burwell having amalgamated with Two Counties Division Three side Exning over the summer.

The hosts also won on the opening weekend, at Horsford.

New Zealand overseas pro Tim Johnston is again in line to make his club debut and will bring his off-spin to the table to give Tom Huggins’ side an extra-dimension.

Huggins himself was unavailable for last weekend’s scheduled fixture but is set to return this weekend when he will be looking to pull off an extraordinary feat if he can hit his way to another century with the bat, having registered centuries at the crease in each of his last three East Anglian Premier League games.