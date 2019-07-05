Lily May Humphreys is hoping to maintain her red hot form to deliver England some silverware at the European Ladies’ Team Championships in Italy next week.

The Great Cornard-based Stoke-by-Nayland-trained star is part of a six strong women’s team taking part in the five-day tournament at Is Molas GC from Tuesday.

Humphreys, 17, will be looking to follow on from the form which saw her record a wire-to-wire individual victory in the Annika Invitational Europe in Vasatorps, Sweden at the end of last month.

Stoke By Nayland - Golfer Lily May Humphreys, 16 of Great Cornard. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6407439)

That came off the back of a May campaign which saw her win trophies at the Welsh Open Stroke Play and Irish Open Championship as well as taking the runners-up spot at the English Women’s Amateur Championship only after losing a play-off.

The Women's team at Is Molas, Italy:

Lianna Bailey, 22, (Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire) won the 2018 St Rule Trophy and was runner-up this year.

Annabell Fuller, 17, (Roehampton, Surrey) won the Major Champions Invitational in the United States

Alice Hewson, 21, (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire) has twice helped England win European team gold medals.

Lily May Humphreys, 17, (Stoke by Nayland, Essex) has won the Irish and Welsh Stroke Play Championships and the Annika Invitational Europe.

Hannah Screen, 19, (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire) led the qualifiers at the Women’s Amateur Championship.