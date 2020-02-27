Freddie King is hoping to follow AFC Sudbury team-mate Tyler French by catapulting from the Isthmian League into the professional ranks after going on trial at Sky Bet Championship club Barnsley this week.

The player who was away with England Colleges Men's team in a tournament in Italy last week played for Sudbury on Saturday in the 2-2 draw at Canvey Island.

But he was absent from last night's matchday squad to face Grays Athletic at Aveley, with manager Mark Morsley revealing he has sanctioned a two-week trial at Barnsley, following interest from The Tykes.

"Freddie King is away with Barnsley this week," he revealed, having handed 16-year-old Alfie Adams his senior debut from the start in their 2-1 Wednesday evening win.

"It happened quickly at the weekend and I gave authorisation for him to play for them Monday to Friday this week and next."

Morsley had previously revealed a decision was taken by the club, his father – professional snooker player Mark King – and the player himself in the summer to stay at the club's academy and playing for the first team, despite interest from professional clubs.

King later spoke about that decision himself, believing that he agreed with his manager that he was better off with the guaranteed competitive senior men's football for his development than going to a professional club's academy.

Morsley still feels that is the best course of action for King, though has sent him to Barnsley with his blessing, while confirming he will be back to play in their home game with North Division title chasers Heybridge Swifts on Saturday (3pm).

He said: "Freddie King has been a revelation since he came in the building.

"There is no doubt in my mind Freddie King will be a professional footballer.

"However, if the opportunity is just to go for under-18 or even U23s football, I would want him to do another year with us where he would end up with 100+ games of senior football under his belt.

"Look at Tyler French, his experience with the first team at AFC Sudbury secured him a professional move.

"Freddie will learn more as a footballer with AFC Sudbury than in U18 and U23s football.

"He needs to learn his trade and get bashed about a little bit."

He added: "He is one of the brightest prospects I have seen in my years.

"But having said that to this day I will never know why Kieron Morphew (Needham Market) is not a professional footballer."

KING UNABLE TO PULL OFF THE ITALIAN JOB WITH ENGLAND

AFC Sudbury’s Freddie King got to fulfil a lifelong dream when he represented England in a foreign tournament in Italy.

The 18-year-old started two of England College FA Men’s three matches in the Roma Caput Mudi competition last week.

But the AFC Sudbury Academy second-year scholar, who had got through a rigorous trials process to make the squad, was unable to help the side register the results to see them progress through the group stage.

England were only trailing 1-0 at half-time in their opening game of the seven-team tournament to an Italian hosting side representing the Lega Nazionale Dilettanti (national amateur league) but went on to lose 5-1.

Striker King was not involved in that game but started the next two; a 4-1 loss to Moldova, having been goalless at half-time, and a 1-0 defeat to their Welsh counterparts.

But the Great Notley-based player was able to take plenty out of the experience, including a tour of A.S Roma and Lazio’s shared stadium, the Stadio Olympico.

