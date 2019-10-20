A club statement from AFC Sudbury has revealed the entire first team coaching staff have been relieved of their duties, bar director/manager Mark Morsley, in the wake of yesterday's 4-2 home defeat to Soham Town Rangers.

Former Ipswich Town player Lee Norfolk, who was Morsley's assistant, ex-Brantham Athletic boss Paul Skingley, who held the role of head coach, and goalkeeping coach Darren Gould, a former player at Halstead Town, have all lost their positions at the club today. It is understood a telephone call by Morsley delivered the news.

A short club statement, released online, entitled 'First XI Coaching Team all depart AFC' read: "This afternoon AFC Sudbury have parted company with the first XI coaching team of Lee Norfolk, Paul Skingley and Darren Gould. The club want to place on record their thanks to all three for their commitment and efforts at our football club."

AFC Sudbury v Norwich Utd - Mark Morsley and Lee NorfolkPicture: Clive Pearson. (19766994)

It comes off the back of the club, who had top five play-off aspirations in the Isthmian League North Division ahead of the season, having only picked up nine points from nine matches, leaving them down in 15th place in the table.

Morsley is in his third season at the club, having joined from being chairman at Needham Market after a successful management spell two years ago in October 2017 for a second spell. He left having led the Yellows to the Isthmian League play-off finals in 2007/08.

He was appoinnted to the board of directors at AFC Sudbury in January.

Morsley insisted at the start of the campaign that although the play-offs were their goal, there was no pressure on him to deliver promotion this season as he blended further academy players into the first team.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Sudbury manager, Mark Morsley (left) and assistant Lee Norfolk..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4049868)

It is understood the club will be releasing a further explanation of the situation in the coming days.