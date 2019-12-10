Highly-rated AFC Sudbury Academy left-back Harry Critchley is currently in high demand, after being invited to spend a second week at Championship club Fulham.

The second-year scholar, who burst on to the first-team scene at the Yellows this season, went to over to west London on the back of completing a trial at Premier League club West Ham United at the end of last month.

He did enough to be invited back for a second week successive week at Fulham, which accounted for his absence from the senior sides on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers 2 AFC Sudbury 1 FA Youth Cup - Sudbury man-of-the-match Harry Critchley is taken outPicture: Steve Screech (21008822)

In the summer AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley described him as ‘one of the brightest prospects I have seen in a long while’ and of his trials said: “Fair play to him. It is a watch this space situation.”

Critchley was one of the standout players on the academy’s USA Tour in the summer, where they won the Albion Las Vegas Memorial Day Cup.

With fellow left-sided academy talent Ross Crane unexpectedly leaving the club for rivals Bury Town, it led Morsley to promote him into his first-team squad in pre-season before putting him in for his debut in their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division opener at Coggeshall Town.

Harry Critchley (front left) celebrates his AFC Sudbury A side winning the Suffolk Primary Cup final at Ipswich Town's Portman Road in May - Picture Clive: Pearson

He went on to play eight of AFC’s opening nine games before a broken wrist put him out until making his first-team return in the Buildbase FA Trophy 2-1 defeat at higher-league Kingstonian on November 23.

He will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Tyler French, who became the academy’s first graduate to sign a professional contract at a Football League club, on sealing a move from Sudbury to Sky Bet League Two Bradford City in the summer.

