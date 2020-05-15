AFC Sudbury midfielder Callum Harrison has today signed for Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City.

The attack-minded player, who was in his second spell at AFC after spending last summer in New Zealand turning out for Auckland-based East Coast Bays, has made a total of 74 appearances for the The Yellows.

A statement on the club's website read: "All at AFC Sudbury would like to wish Callum all the best for this exciting step in his career and we look forward to reading good things about him in the near future."

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Heybridge Swifts..Pictured: Callum Harrison...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (34738485)

Chelmsford, who are managed by former Cambridge United frontman Robbie Simpson, were 10th in the Conference South – six points outside the play-off places – when the coronavirus pandemic halted the 2019/20 season.

News of Harrison's departure comes on the back of confirmation that Sean Marks has agreed a pay cut to stay with Sudbury next term.

