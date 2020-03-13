AFC Sudbury have this afternoon confirmed that academy starlet Liam Bennett has agreed a deal to join EFL League Two side Cambridge United.

The talented full-back, who was previously part of the academy at Colchester United, has made a big impression since linking up with AFC ahead of the start of last season.

A number of Football League clubs have been credited with an interest in Bennett over recent months, and now it appears that Cambridge have won the race for his services.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Heybridge Swifts..Pictured: Liam Bennett...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (31496332)

The Great Cornard-based player, who will move immediately and is expected to initially be loaned to St Neots Town, will continue his education with AFC and he is still permitted to play for Sudbury's academy in their upcoming semi-final of the National Colleges Cup.

AFC Academy director Danny Laws said: "Liam has been a real shining light since he joined us at the start of last season.

"He has a great work ethic and has been a key part of the successes we have achieved since he arrived.

"We all wish him well and will be following his career, knowing we have played an important role in his formative years."

Meanwhile, AFC's first-team manager Mark Morsley added: "From a personal point of view I am really proud of Liam and I believe he has a real chance of a successful full-time football career.

"He actually trained with us as an under-16 prior to joining the AFC Academy and you could see he had something then. He became a first-team regular last season and has continued to turn in a high level of performances with his all action style.

"It is also great for his parents who are really nice people and have supported Liam totally.’

"He is another of a long line of AFC Sudbury Academy scholars who have benefitted from the level of coaching that Danny and his team provide.

"There are few better non-league academies in the country, with the ongoing successes and large number of lads who have gone into professional football both in the UK and the US proving this.

"We know that any young player who has real ambitions to getting into the professional game will get the best chance through our academy."

Bennett was on target for AFC's Academy earlier this week as they beat Torquay's Academy 4-2 at The Mel Group Stadium.

Read more Football