AFC Sudbury’s Freddie King cut short his trial at Barnsley last week, we can reveal.

The 18-year-old AFC Sudbury Academy second-year scholar trained at the Sky Bet Championship strugglers last week in the hope of following in graduate Tyler French’s footsteps with a professional contract.

It was also arranged he would return to play for Sudbury in their BetVictor Isthmian League North Division home match with Heybrdige Swifts on Saturday, but he did not take up the offer of completing a second week.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Heybridge Swifts..Pictured: Freddie King...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (30456839)

Manager Mark Morsley explained: “It did not quite turn out as he had hoped. He had been led to believe he was trialling with the first team but that was not the case, so he was only there for a week.

“It was felt he was better off at Sudbury and we will see how things go.”

King, who recently returned from the Roma Caput Mudi tournament with England Colleges Men’s team has made 27 appearances for the first team this season, scoring seven goals. It came after he made four appearances, scoring two goals, in a breakthrough 2018/19 campaign.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Heybridge Swifts..Pictured: Freddie King...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (30456836)

Morsley had previously revealeda decision was taken by the club, his father – professional snooker player Mark King – and the player himself in the summer to stay at the club’s academy and playing for the first team, despite interest from professional clubs.

King later spoke about that decision himself, believing that he agreed with his manager that he was better off with the guaranteed competitive senior men’s football for his development than going to a professional club’s academy.

Morsley still feels that is the best course of action for King saying: “With all these young lads for me the Tyler French model is the one to follow; play 100 games at Step 4 and then you are ready to go to a first team or under-23s.

“I do not see any benefit to (playing in) 18s or 21s.”

Freddie King (back, second from left) with the England Colleges Men's team at the Stadio Dei Marmi stadium in Rome, ItalyPicture: AoC Sport (30225804)

* Defender French sealed a move from the Yellows to League Two Bradford City’s first team in May. He recently went on loan to National League AFC Fylde until the end of the season, having made six appearances for Bradford, scoring one goal.

