AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has taken the step of adding another senior player to his AFC Sudbury squad, with versatile forward Kyle Cassell joining from lower-league Hadleigh United.

Cassell, who has been Hadleigh's leading marksman in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in recent seasons, has also been a regular member of the Army Men's Senior and the United Kingdom Combined Armed Forces (UKAF) squads.

The player who has scored six goals in 13 games so far this season, despite Hadleigh being bottom of the table, can operate in any of the front four offensive positions.

Sudbury manager Mark Morsley hopes his level of experience as well as qualities will be an asset to his predominantly young side, who are currently find themselves 14th in the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division.

With Sudbury not having a scheduled match this weekend, he is set to make his Yellows debut at Great Wakering Rovers on Tuesday.

“Kyle is a player we have been looking at for some time," revealed Morsley.

"We felt he was the perfect fit for our developing squad as we look to build the group going forward.

"He will be in Tuesday's squad for the game at Great Wakering Rovers.

"Special thanks to Christian Appleford for his help with this."

Cassell scored 11 goals in 22 appearances last season as Hadleigh found a late run of form to climb out of the relegation zone and finish 16th.

Injury restricted him to just three appearances (no goals) in 2017/18 but he had topped the club's goal charts again the previous campaign with 10 in 24 outings as the Brettsiders finished just above the bottom three.

Cassell took to Twitter to thank the club he was departing and their supporters.

