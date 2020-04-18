AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long has confirmed experienced defender Adam Bailey-Dennis is set to officially leave the club next month.

The experienced central defender is still under contract at the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division club until early next month – when the 2019/20 campaign was due to finish, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic enforced termination – but has been told he can seek out a new club for next season.

Bailey-Dennis signed for AFC from divisional rivals Aveley as a 28-year-old last summer but recurring injuries restricted him to 19 appearances, putting him 16th in the club's appearance charts.

AFC Sudbury v Cambridge City - Sudburys Adam Bailey-Dennis.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (33681919)

The player who won two National League South titles, with different clubs, and includes Braintree Town and Bury Town among his former employers, announced the news of his departure on Twitter.

Chairman Long confirmed it, saying: "He was contracted until the end of this season and we have given him permission to look for other clubs.

"Clearly, looking at our club, with Baris Altintop, Joe Whight, Joe Grimwood and Lewis O'Malley we had got plenty of cover in that position."

With Mark Morsley having stepping away from his position as manager to help the club during the COVID-19 crisis, he said Danny Laws, who had been his assistant as well as in charge of the club's academy, had made the decision.

"Adam missed a lot of the season but we send him on with our best wishes and he would be more than welcome to come back to visit us at the club in the future."

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury have announced coach Jamie Souza, who was their new girls football academy as well as having been involved with the AFC Sudbury Reserves and AFC Sudbury Sports men's sides, is emigrating to the USA.

Paying tribute to Souza's work, having been at AFC since becoming an under-13s coach in 2007, academy director Danny Laws said: "Souza will be greatly missed. He has held numerous roles within our academy and YDP, none more so important than his recent work in establishing our full-time girls academy.

"It is no coincidence that under Jamie’s stewardship we are the only full-time girls football academy in the county and have again recruited a brilliant new cohort for the 2020 season.

"The environment that Jamie has created for our girls academy has been fantastic and he will be sorely missed. However, I would like to be the first to publicly wish him all the very best with this new chapter in his life."

