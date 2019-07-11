A trip to Olly Murs' beaten play-off qualifiers (4th) Coggeshall Town on August 17 is how Mark Morsley's AFC Sudbury side will begin their 2019/20 BetVictor Isthmian League North Division campaign.

The fixtures were released at 6pm today with the first competitive game at The MEL Group Stadium at King's Marsh set to be a tasty east meets west Suffolk derby with Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday, August 20.

Newly-promoted Thurlow Nunn League champions Histon lie in wait on August Bank Holiday Monday (26), as Morsley's side, who finished the 2018/19 campaign in eighth place, make the relatively short trip to the Glassworld Stadium in Cambridgeshire.

Diss, Norfolk. Football action from Diss Town v Coggeshall Town. Pictured is Olly Murs. ..Picture: MARK BULLIMORE. (13701386)

The first running of the keenly-anticipated Bury Town A134 derby comes in the second game in September, under the lights at the Denny Bros Stadium on Tuesday, September 17.

Soham Town Rangers visit Sudbury on Saturday, October 19, while there is no traditional Boxing Day fixture this season.

The last game before Christmas for The Yellows will be December 21's trip into Norfolk to face Dereham Town.

New Year's Day, a Wednesday, sees AFC Sudbury host Histon (3pm), while Bury Town will make the tip down the A134 for the return derby in another midweek game, on Tuesday, February 4.

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Bury Town FC...Pictured: Tanner Call (B) and Liam Bennett (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... (13701349)

AFC's regular season will conclude with a trip to Maldon & Triptree on Saturday, April 25.

* For a full list of AFC Sudbury fixtures, visit the league website.

* Tomorrow sees the FA Cup early round draws. Check back on this website from lunchtime to find out who our local sides have been paired with.