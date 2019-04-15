Ipswich Town are to host this season’s Crown Imperial Youth County Cup Finals Day, which is set to feature four AFC Sudbury teams.

The 10 finals will all be staged at the Ipswich Town FC Training Centre in Playford Road on Sunday, May 12.

Lee O’Neill, Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations, said: “We are looking forward to hosting the finals in what we are sure will be an exciting occasion for the young players involved.”

AFC Sudbury Under-13s celebrate their progression to the county cup finals at Haverhill's New Croft ground on Sunday

Suffolk FA chief executive Richard Neal said: “The pristine pitches of the Ipswich Town FC Training Centre should provide a fitting stage for this season’s Crown Imperial Youth County Cup Finals.

“By holding these finals at Playford Road, which Ipswich Wanderers FC will also play a key role in hosting, we hope all players, team officials, spectators and match officials will feel inspired to give their best possible performance.

“Hosting these finals at Playford Road further demonstrates the continued collaboration between Suffolk FA and Ipswich Town FC to celebrate grassroots football.”

AFC Sudbury will have their Under-13, Under-14, Under-15 and Under-16 Boys all in action, while Needham Market Under-14 Boys, Needham Market Under-15 Boys, Needham Market Under-16 Boys, Bury Town Saints Under-18 Boys, Bacton United Under-18 Boys Haverhill Rovers Under-12 Girls and Stowupland Falcons Under-16 Girls will also feature.