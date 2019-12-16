Ben Morris has admitted it was a big relief to finally make his comeback at Ipswich Town from a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old striker, who hails from Colne Engaine, has featured in two under-23s matches in eight days having been sidelined for close to a year after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in training.

“It was really good to get back out playing,” said the former Halstead schoolboy (Ramsey Academy), speaking to the club’s iFollow media service.

Ben Morris pictured singing a contract at Ipswich TownPicture: ITFC (24417855)

“It has been a long 10 months or so. I just can’t wait to get going now and just get back out into the games.”

The player who has four senior appearances at Town to his name made his return to the pitch with an hour against Millwall in a Professional Development League Two South match on December 9. He then showed no ill effects from that by playing the whole 90 minutes in the 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace U23s on Monday.

But when asked about a date he might be targetting for a first-team return the player capped by England at U17-U19 levels was cautious of putting too much pressure on himself.

He said: “I am feeling good. Hopefully I can just keep getting games under my belt and match fitness and see what I can do.”

Having team-mates Freddie Sears, Ben Folami and Grant Ward also returning from the same injury at the same time has helped, he added.

