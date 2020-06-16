Oh dear, oh dear. What an awful season it really has been for Ipswich Town Football Club.

None of us knew what to expect this time last year, when the club sank into the third tier of English football for the first time in 60 years.

And let's be honest here, I think all of us were guilty of feeling quietly confident Paul Lambert's men would storm their way back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Ipswich Town fan Joey Sadler (36733708)

After such a promising start to life in League One that swift return had looked a pretty safe bet come September/October, which makes it even more revolting to see that a side once seven points clear at the top of the league with two games in hand, has somehow finished down in 11th place.

Whether you're 'Lambert in' or 'Lambert out' you cannot ignore the fact that this season he has failed.

It now means the former canary has failed twice with the respective tasks he's been given.

How on earth can a man who has been relegated and then finished 10 places below where he said we would finish in the below division, still be in a job without any scare that his P45 could be imminent?

Lambo' simply has to get the club promoted next season and he must start well, to ensure Portman Road doesn't turn into another toxic, gloomy and dark place to play football.

However, forget Lambert for just a minute (I know, that's hard for me) but what worries me most is where do East Anglia's most famous football club go now?

We've seen the likes of Sheffield United, Southampton and Leicester slip into this division and go on to great things, but, we've also seen the likes of Portsmouth, Sunderland and Coventry find it extremely difficult to get out of it.

I truly believe the squad we possess right now is good enough to be challenging at the top of this league, but with another season in League One hitting Marcus Evans even more in the pocket, can we expect our starlets such as Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes to be sold? Sadly, I think so.

The only saving grace must be the return of the fully-fit Kane Vincent Young, Jack Lankester, James Norwood and Freddie Sears. We just have to hope and pray it all falls into place next season.

A season which started so well and looked to be exactly what we needed has now ended in true Ipswich Town fashion with nothing but frustration and disappointment to show for it.

Read more Football