AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight is ‘gutted’ to be out injured again but has backed his team-mates to still keep a positive run going in his absence.

The former Ipswich Town trainee suffered a broken ankle, with the ligaments surrounding it also damaged, as a result of a crucial last-ditch challenge in the 1-0 victory at Heybridge Switfts on November 19.

He has been told he faces a minimum of six weeks out, which follows on from the frustration of missing the end of last season and the start of this campaign with a knee injury sustained in February.

AFC Sudbury captain Joe Whight plays the ball down the line against Ipswich Town Under-23s. Picture: Clive Pearson (22786287)

“It is my first broken bone-related injury,” he said, of the issue affecting his left foot, his predominant kicking one.

“Obviously I had a bit of time off last season with my knee and had just got myself back to full fitness so it is gutting but I guess it is part of football and something you have to deal with.

“I have been told six to eight weeks, which is my target. That is for the bone damage to heal.”

FOOTBALL - AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town..Pictured: Joe Whight (S)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (22786235)

“Once the boot is off my foot I should be ready to start rehab straight away.”

But he does not feel his absence will detract from the better run of form the team have got themselves on since manager Mark Morsley changed his coaching set-up by bringing in Danny Laws and Dave Cannon from the academy.

“We were on a really good run of form, aside from the weekend,” he said. “It has been really good and I have been enjoying my football as well which makes it a bit harder to take.

“I am sure they will keep it going as there is a really good spirit in the dressing room at the moment.

“I am gutted I am going to have to watch on but that is part and parcel of the game.

“I will be working as hard as I can to get back.”

Bristol Rovers 2 AFC Sudbury 1 - Freddie King celebrates pulling a goal back for SudburyPicture: Steve Screech (22786578)

Freddie makes English College's FA Squad

AFC Sudbury striker Freddie King has been included in the English Colleges FA Men's national side for 2019/20.

The AFC Sudbury Academy second-year scholar was nominated for the spot but then had to do enough to get through two very competitive trials to make the squad of 26.

He was part of the group who took part in the 2-1 friendly match with Future Elite Sports in Slough on Sunday

