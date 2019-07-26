Ben Hunter believes AFC Sudbury now have the right mix of youth and experience to mount a sustained promotion challenge.

While the old adage is not try to judge too much on pre-season, the 19-year-old midfielder believes a new-look Yellows side have shown they are ready to improve on last season’s eight-placed finish.

The club’s academy graduate who signed a new two-year deal this summer said: “I really think with some of the results we have got and the way we have played together as a team in pre-season has shown that this season we can push right up there. There is no reason why we cannot get in the play-offs and go up, absolutely no reason.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Ben Hunter.Pic - Richard Marsham. (14084987)

“From what I’ve seen last year there are obviously some strong teams and some strong budgets like Coggeshall and Heybridge, who will be up there, but there is no reason why (we can’t) now we have added a couple of experienced players in Ads and Marskey (Adam Bailey-Dennis & Sean Marks).

“With the youngsters we now have the mix of experienced that we needed, and I think that will really help us.”

Hunter, who grandfather is Ipswich Town’s legendary defender Allan Hunter who is often seen watching him, has not totally given up on his dream to break into the professional game. And seeing one of his best friends do it has made it seem more a more obtainable target for the former Woodbridge Town youngster.

AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Town U23 - Freddie King.Pic - Richard Marsham. (14084983)

“It is happening more than it used to,” he said. “Obviously one of my best mates is Tyler French and he is a quality player who was 20 when he signed for Bradford.

“You can look at people from the outside in like Vardy, but when it actually happens to someone quite close to you who you have regularly played with it is surreal, seeing them playing against Divock Origi and marking Joe Gomes from corners!

“But I just need to keep playing and I believe I have chosen the right club here to progress.

“I am only 19 and I have rattled up 80-odd Bostik (Isthmian League) games now. I don’t think there is too many people around this area who have done that. And it is all down to the manager, the staff; Danny Laws, Dave Cannon, everyone.”

Assistant manager Lee Norfolk, a former Ipswich Town midfielder, is also someone he credits highly.

“Norfs is really good to have about,” he said, having taken regular advice.