Matt Hunn admitted that he would ‘love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk’ next season, writes Nick Garnham.

COUNTY RETURN: Former Sudbury player Matt Hunn

The 24-year-old has agreed to play in the Unicorns T20 and Unicorns KO Trophy for the Minor County side, after leaving first-class county Kent.

However, whether the former Sudbury opening bowler also plays in the three-day Unicorns Championship will depend on his work commitments.

Hunn has made just one appearance for Suffolk since signing for Kent towards the end of the 2013 season, even though he was on a dual registration throughout his first-class career.

That was against Wiltshire in the Unicorns KO Trophy at Ipswich School in April 2017, when Hunn opened the bowling with ex-Essex bowler Matt Salisbury.

Their opening partnership blew away the visitors’ top order, quickly reducing Wiltshire to 19 for 4 in pursuit of Suffolk’s 267, and paved the way for a comfortable 105-run victory.

Hunn, who made his Minor Counties debut in 2011 and has also represented Bury St Edmunds, recalled: “I played one match in 2017 and it was a lot of fun – there was no pressure or stress, and that is where I want to get back to.”

Hunn, who played 20 first-class games for Kent, is currently considering his options outside cricket, and does not know where he will be based and what his work commitments will be.

But he admitted: “I would definitely love to play every day’s cricket for Suffolk next season if possible, but until I get a job I don’t know where I will be living and what I will be doing. Likewise depending on where I am based I don’t know where I will play my club cricket.”