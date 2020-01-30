Jamie Bradbury felt his Long Melford’s side hunger to get back on a winning run was key as they heaped more misery on hosting Hadleigh United in a 4-0 success.

The Villagers’ manager had claimed in the build-up to the match at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s basement side that his seventh-placed team could be viewed as the underdogs following their five-game winless run.

But it was soon evident why Melford were 19 points better off than their opponents as they never looked in any danger of not picking up the victory.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Long Melford boss Jamie Bradbury Picture by Mark Westley. (27592943)

A spilled shot gave Jamie Griffiths a simple finish in the 14th minute before Melford captain Steve Adams headed them into a deserved 2-0 lead just before the half-time whistle.

Things did not get any better for Hadleigh thereafter as a lacklustre performance was further punished by Adams’ fine glancing header in the 54th minute before Ben Judge’s solo run yielded a fourth nine minutes from time.

The only disappointment for Bradbury was that they did not join Stowmarket and Newmarket, who both hit seven goals, in running riot.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Long Melford celebrate another goal. Picture by Mark Westley. (27594001)

“From the moment the boys got here you could tell they were bang up for it and they were desperate to get back on a winning run,” he said.

“Really we could have scored a lot more today and that was the main thing I said to them at half-time; we should have been out of sight.

“But it was a good performance and a good day and we really deserved the win.”

Joel Glover came straight back into Hadleigh’s starting line-up in place of Matt Hayden, who was unavailable due to playing for parent club Old Newton United, as the Brettsiders looked to build on their 2-2 comeback at Thetford Town.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Steve Holder Hadleigh, Will Wingfield Melford Picture by Mark Westley. (27594000)

But things did not start well as poor clearance across his goal from skipper Kris Rose was fortunate not to lead to a goal inside the opening two minutes as Adams got his feet in a tangle.

The hosts thought they had an opener in the 10th minute when Josh Cheetham turned in James Ross’ deep cross at the far post, only to see the offside flag rule it out.

Within four minutes they were 1-0 down as Darcy De’ath was guilty of not clearing his lines and Callum Hemson’s cross-cum-shot was spilled by keeper Nick Punter into the patch of the unmarked Griffiths for a simple finish.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Steve Adams scores for Melford. Picture by Mark Westley. (27592940)

It seemed to knock the home side’s confidence and they began to lose their way in the game.

Griffiths curled a free kick over before Adams missed the target with a close-range header.

But Melford’s persistence paid off in stoppage time when Adams spun off De’ath before heading Griffiths’ left-wing cross powerfully beyond Punter’s reach.

Hadleigh continued to look second best and soon after Jacob Brown blasted wide, Melford got their third in the 54th minute.

Captain Adams produced a great glancing header to send Will Wingfield’s whipped cross from the left past Punter at his near post with even the home fans acknowledging the beauty of the finish.

Despite efforts to get back in the game, nothing was coming off for the hosts who were looking very much like a team struggling down at the foot of the table.

It was not until the 76th minute that they got a shot away, with Glover’s low effort from range going comfortably wide.

HADLEIGH: Football - Hadleigh United v Long Melford.Hadleigh United Football Club, Tinker's Lane Ipswich,, Hadleigh, Ipswich Hadleigh keeper Nick Punter races for the ball in front og Melford capt Steve Adams. Picture by Mark Westley. (27592949)

Melford were happy to soak up the pressure and hit their opponents on the break, which they did to devastating effect in the 82nd minute for their fourth goal.

The referee played a good advantage to Griffiths’ ball flicked ball on the half-way line and Judge showed good pace to run it to the edge of the area, holding off Jake Green’s challenge before dinking it over the onrushing Walker.

Bradbury was particularly pleased for his number 11.

“It was a great goal from him. He has been playing well lately so it was nice to see him on the scoresheet,” he said.

Hadleigh: Punter, De’ath (Crisp 69’), Ross, Paine, Rose (c), Green, Elliott, Blackman, Glover, Holder (Hayes 76’), Cheetham (Ransome 46’). Unused subs: Lawrence, Appleford.

Melford: Walker, Michaels, Wingfield, Jackson, R Waugh, A Waugh, Hemson (Pether 69’), Brown, Adams (c), Griffiths, Judge. Unused subs: Collins, Chisholm, Moyes (gk).

Free Press Man of The Match: Steve Adams. The skipper showed the desire and clinical touch in the box which Hadleigh longed for to put the Brettsiders to the sword.

Read more Football