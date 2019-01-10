Lily May Humphreys is aiming for selection in two major team events as she prepares to get her 2019 season off to a strong start in Portugal later this month.

Playing in the Junior Solheim Cup team – the ladies’ version of the Ryder Cup – and The Vagliano Trophy – between Great Britian and Ireland and the Continent of Europe – top the Great Cornard golfer’s wish-list before she goes professional.

Selections will not be made until May for the June and September tournaments, but Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trained Humphreys, not 17 until March, can begin getting the points she would need when she tees off at the Portuguese International Ladies’ Amateur Championship from January 30.

Stoke By Nayland - Golfer Lily May Humphreys, 16 of Great Cornard. ..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (6407438)

After winning five major titles in 2017, she described her 2018 as ‘okay’ as she made the transition into senior events, with the highlight being winning the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open Championship at Royal Troon, as well as representing Great Britain at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October.

But following a year which also saw her achieve her ambition of playing in the Curtis Cup in the USA, earning the right to play in two major team events to be staged in the UK are her big hopes for 2019.

She added: “I am going to try and get in the junior Solheim Cup team.

“It is at Gleneagles in Scotland this time, so that should be quite cool.”

The Europe team for the contest over two days from September 10 will be made up from the top six ranked juniors following the Girls’ British Open Championship (August 13-17) and six captain’s picks.

Humphreys is currently the second-highest ranked English amateur female player at 55 in the world, having started 2018 at 54 and got as low as 44. She added: “I would also like to get in the ladies’ Vagliano team, where GB&I play against Europe.

“I played in the junior one in 2017 as, like the Curtis Cup, it is every two years.

“It is a really good tournament and we played alongside the ladies last time and it gets a bit of coverage for the ladies and it’s one of my favourite team events.”

Eight players make up the Great Britain and Ireland team in The Vagliano Trophy with four automatic picks on rankings. The match will take place at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, Kent, from June 28 over two days with GB&I leading 15-14, following their defeat last time out.

From Portugal, where she missed the cut last year, Humphreys will look to play the Spanish International Ladies’ Amateur Championship from February 27, which she missed through illness last year, before her season on home shores gets under way from April.

She said she will look to finish her junior years (ending 2020) before considering making the move into the professional ranks.