Great Cornard’s Lily May Humphreys has been named as one of seven players to make up the England Women’s squad for the 2019 season.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club star admitted a year ago to being pleasantly ‘surprised’ to receive her first call-up at just 15 years of age.

But, since then, she has gone on to establish herself as a key player in the senior side, leading to her being only one of three of last season’s 10 to retain their place.

Humphreys spent time over the festive season doing some warm weather training with the England coaches at their base in the renowned Quinta Do Lago resort in Portugal.

The 16-year-old, who played in last summer’s Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup defeated side in the USA, will be set to join up with the squad for a training camp in the coming weeks.

But first she will be looking to build on her finish in her only tournament to date this year, a tied 17th place in the Portuguese

International Ladies’ Amateur Championship, when she tees off in her first Spanish International Ladies’ Amateur Championship in El Zaudin on Wednesday.