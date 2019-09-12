Lily May Humphreys has hailed the support the European team experienced at Gleneagles this week as they ultimately came up a bit short in a thrilling PING Junior Solheim Cup contest with the USA.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trained player from Great Cornard was one of three English players in this year's team, and played her part in an entertaining match over two days from Tuesday, ending in a 13-11 score in favour of the Americans.

Humphreys, who teamed up with fellow English players Mimi Rhodes (Burnham & Berrow, Somerset) and Annabell Fuller (Roehampton GC, Surrey) to win their foursomes match 4&3 before losing the fourballs and the singles, said: "It has been really amazing.

The European team, including Stoke-by-Nayland GC's Lily May Humphreys, who narrowly lost their USA counterparts at the PING Junior Solheim Cup at GleneaglesPicture: LET (16498989)

"The support we've received has been amazing. It's been so nice.

"I have just been signing autographs for th elocal school kids and it isn't every day I do that. It's been fantastic.

"We've all really enjoyed the whole match."

There was hope of a comeback as Wednesday progressed on the King's Course at the iconic Scotland resort as Fuller beat American Michaela Morand, as the home team came back from a 7½ - 4½ overnight deficit to win the singles 6½ - 5½.

It was her second win of the match, having also teamed up with Scotland’s Hannah Darling to beat Lucy Li and Sadie Englemann 4&3 in the opening foursomes.

The other European winners in the singles were Danish duo Amalie Nissen and Anne Normann, Slovenia’s Pia Babnik, Italy’s Benedetta Moresco and France’s Lucie Malchirand, while Darling halved with World No. 5 Li to take the final score to 13-11 in favour of the Americans.

“It has been so much fun,” said Fuller. “The result is not what we wanted but I’m sure it’s something we will all remember for a long time to come.

“The whole team has bonded so well. It has enhanced the experience so much.

"In terms of team spirit, this is definitely one of the best I’ve ever been involved in. It’s also great to be here with all the Solheim Cup players because that’s something we all want to achieve one day. That is definitely a goal of mine one day.”

There is little time for Humphreys to reflect on this week's action back home though as she goes straight from Scotland to Conwy in Wales for Curtis Cup squad training.

She has scheduled one day back in Great Cornard before then flying out to Canada for the World Girls Championship with England.

* Today (Thursday) saw the start of three days of free-to-watch WPGA International Challenge action at Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel Golf Club. It is a chance to watch top quality international golf with the players bidding to earn themselves a European Tour card.Play will begin at around 7.30am on Friday and end at around 6pm, and on Saturday will run from around 8.30am to 3pm.

* The 16th edition of the Solheim Cup between Europe and the United States begins at Gleneagles tomorrow (Friday) with Europe seeking to retain the trophy.