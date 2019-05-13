Lily May Humphreys pulled off a dream double at the weekend when she won the Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship just seven days after securing the Welsh title.

The 17-year-old from Great Cornard was 10-under par after three rounds at County Louth Golf Club and six shots clear of her closest challenger, Romy Meekers of The Netherlands.

Humphreys, who trains at Stoke-by-Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa, led from wire-to-wire after her opening score of seven-under 67. The England Women's international added two-under 72 in the second round and finished off with Sunday’s 73.

Lily May Humphreys with her Irish Open trophy

Windy conditions dictated the strategy for the closing round.

Humphreys said: “The aim today was to try and just make my pars and take opportunities for birdies when they came – I knew the opportunities weren’t going to be many given the wind, so it was about not giving shots away.

“I did a pretty good job of that on the front nine - I hit three greens and was only one over par so I was quite impressed with myself! I hit eight greens on the back nine which helped settle me and it was a lot less stressful coming in.”

This is the latest in a string of wins by the teenager, who made her Curtis Cup debut at the age of 16 and has previously held titles including the English Women’s Amateur, the Scottish Women’s Stroke Play and the British Girls’ Championship.

Her next challenge will be the 2019 English Women’s Amateur at Saunton – aiming to recapture the title she won in 2017. But her longer-term aim is to follow in the footsteps of Georgia Hall and Charley Hull on the LPGA Tour.

Humphreys said: “I’ve been home schooled and next year I have my A-levels. After that I’m hoping to turn professional and I want to go to LPGA Q-School, but I am going to go to LET Q-School this year to get the experience. Hopefully I’ll secure some LET invites then to get more experience and move me up a level so I am ready to turn then.”

Humphreys’ double win – from her first two UK events this season – echoes that of Scotland’s Hannah McCook, who won both Irish and Welsh titles in 2018. She’s now playing on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Series.