Great Cornard’s Lily May Humphreys has been named by England Golf in the women’s squad for 2020.

The 17-year-old is the youngest of the four-player women’s squad made up of the country’s top talents, with her team mates including the reigning Women’s Amateur champion Emily Toy.

The Stoke-by-Nayland trained golfer also partners up with Charlotte Heath, a winner of the Australian Women’s Amateur Championship earlier this year, and the 2019 Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Masters winner Mimi Rhodes.

Lily May Humphreys has been selected in the England women's squad Picture: Leaderboard Photography

Women’s performance manager, Rebecca Hembrough, insists the job of selecting the squad for 2020 was trickier than ever due to the quality of players at all levels of the women’s game.

“We are very excited to finally announce the national squads for 2020,” she said. “They are a strong and dedicated group of young women that have been challenging themselves and one another with the support of the coaching programme since October.

“There were some extremely tough decisions to make, but the squad size was reduced to provide more individualised coaching support with an eye on a big year at the Europeans, Home Internationals and World Amateur Team Championships.”

England Golf Women’s squad - C Heath, L M Humphreys, M Rhodes, E Toy

Diary dates - European Ladies’ Team Championships (July 7-11), Home Internationals (August 5-7), World Amateur Team Championships (October 14-17)

