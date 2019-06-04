Lily May Humphreys has achieved one of her two main aims for 2019 with selection for the Great Britain & Ireland team for this month’s Vagliano Trophy against the Continent of Europe.

A stunning start to the 17-year-old’s season, winning Irish and Welsh stroke play titles has seen the Stoke-by-Nayland trained Great Cornard star get her name in the team as one of the R&A’s four automatic picks. The final three spots in captain Elaine Ratcliffe’s side will be named following the completion of The Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down in Newcastle, North Ireland, next week.

Humphreys, who is the team’s highest ranked player having also finished runner-up in this year’s English Women’s Amateur Championship, said she was ‘very honoured’ to be included in what she describes as one of her favourite teams events. Her other main aim for the year is to also earn selection for the Junior Solheim Cup team – the ladies’ version of the Ryder Cup – for September’s showdown at GlenEagles, which is yet to be named.

Alongside Alice Hewson, Julie McCarthy, Shannon McWilliam, Isobel Wardle and three others, Humphreys will attempt to deliver GB&I’s first success in the biennial encounter since 2005 when they defeated the Continent of Europe 13-11 at Golf de Chantilly in France.

The action is set to get under way at Royal St George’s in Sandwhich, Kent from June 28.

Captain Ratcliffe said: “We have selected a great group of players who have already this season played some wonderful golf and it will be an exciting contest against the Continent of Europe in Kent.

“We will be keeping a close eye on events during The Women’s Amateur Championship next week to determine the two players who will complete our team and it will provide an added incentive to those players from Great Britain and Ireland who are competing at Royal County Down.”

Humphreys finished tied 16th in the German Girls Open at St Leon-Rot representing England at the weekend, having had a share of the lead going into the final round.

But a third round of two over par saw her drop back to six shots off the lead, ending on five under par.

Her stunning start to the season has seen her World Amateur Golf Ranking shoot up from a career best of 44 to 29.