Lily May Humphreys has made a great start in her bid to claim a third straight national title, at Saunton Golf Club in Devon today.

The Stoke-by-Nayland-trained player teed off in the English Women’s Amateur Championship this morning looking to repeat her success when she became one of the competition’s youngest ever winners in 2017.

The Great Cornard-based 17-year-old shot a 71 one-under-par first round in Saunton to leave her one shot off the lead and tied in third from the completed scores submitted by 3pm.

The start to yesterday’s championship in north Devon had to be delayed by 20 minutes due to early morning fog.

Following tomorrow’s play, the England international has to find herself in the top 32 players on the scoreboard to ensure she gets to stay to play in the matchplay stage.

The Curtis Cup player could not have entered the tournament in better form, having won the Irish and Welsh Women’s Open Stroke Play Championships in a dream double already this month.

Humphreys, a former member of Newton Green Golf Club, is among three national champions who are set to spearhead the England challenge in the German Boys’ and Girls’ Open at St Leon-Rot, from 30 May to June 1.

Rosie Belsham and Callum Macfie are also among the squad of eight who have been selected by England Golf to represent them in the 54-hole event. The line-up is completed by Charlotte Heath, Mimi Rhodes, Enrique Dimayuga, Matthew Freeman and Remy Miller.