Lily May Humphreys topped the leaderboard at her maiden Italian International Ladies’ Stroke Play Championships for three of the four rounds, before finishing fifth.

The recently-turned 17-year-old from Great Cornard helped her England trio team to second place overall, earning them trophies before departing IS Molas Golf Club in Sardinia.

Humphreys, who trains at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, led the way with two opening rounds of 70 across last Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday’s 74 saw her two-under-par total score share the lead before a few shots went awry on the final day with her 77 seeing her finish three-over-par and end up fifth.

But her scores, combined with her team-mates, saw England pip France to second place. Their score of 441 was 12 shots off leaders Italy, who therefore walked away with the Nations’ Trophy.

Humphreys posted on Twitter: “Great week in Italy playing in the Italian Ladies’ Stroke Play. Had a very disappointing last day but a solid start to the season with a finish of 5th – can’t wait for the next one!!!”

She is set to tick off a lifelong ambition to play one of the world’s most famous courses next, when she tees off in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on April 3.