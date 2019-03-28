Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club star Lily May Humphreys claims top five finish representing England in Italian International
Lily May Humphreys topped the leaderboard at her maiden Italian International Ladies’ Stroke Play Championships for three of the four rounds, before finishing fifth.
The recently-turned 17-year-old from Great Cornard helped her England trio team to second place overall, earning them trophies before departing IS Molas Golf Club in Sardinia.
Humphreys, who trains at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club, led the way with two opening rounds of 70 across last Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday’s 74 saw her two-under-par total score share the lead before a few shots went awry on the final day with her 77 seeing her finish three-over-par and end up fifth.
But her scores, combined with her team-mates, saw England pip France to second place. Their score of 441 was 12 shots off leaders Italy, who therefore walked away with the Nations’ Trophy.
Humphreys posted on Twitter: “Great week in Italy playing in the Italian Ladies’ Stroke Play. Had a very disappointing last day but a solid start to the season with a finish of 5th – can’t wait for the next one!!!”
She is set to tick off a lifelong ambition to play one of the world’s most famous courses next, when she tees off in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on April 3.