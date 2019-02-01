If there had been any lingering doubts about Halstead Town being serious title challengers, they were dispelled with a seriously polished performance to halt the Harwich & Parkeston juggernaut on Friday.

WHAT A GOAL! AFC Sudbury loanne Kane Munday curled this effort into the top corner to put Halstead Town into a 2-0 lead against Harwich & Parkeston Picture: Roger Cuthbert (6840390)

The visitors had thrown themselves into contention at the top of an absorbing Thurlow Nunn League South Division promotion race with 12 straight victories, since Halstead saw them off 3-2 in mid October.

And the Humbugs proved to be a thorn in their side once again as they banished their home blues, having dropped almost twice as many points on home turf as on their travels. Two first-half goals – Callum Vincent’s penalty and a superb curling effort from Kane Munday – coupled with a great defensive display, proved to be enough to send them top of the table, albeit until Hashtag returned there following Saturday’s 3-0 win over fellow challengers White Ensign.

DERBY DELIGHT: Halstead Town players huddle to celebrate Callum Vincent's penalty putting them ahead against Harwich & Parkeston Picture: Roger Cuthbert (6840392)

A beaming Mark McLean described his Halstead side as ‘brilliant all over the park’ and felt his side showed how much they have grown this season with their management of the game.

“We knew they have only conceded three in nine and we haven’t conceded in two-and-a-half games, if you include the second half at Wivenhoe. So we knew both ends were going to be hard to break,” he said.

“I trusted we could do that and once we got ourselves in front it was about maintaining that.

“Going in 2-0 at half-time I thought was deserved and we still had to show an impetus going forward, but what we have shown there is how much we have learned through our naivities earlier in the season, when later on in games we have flung points away. We never looked like doing that tonight.”

STRONG SUPPORT: The Halstead Town faithful behind the goal in the Friday night derby with Harwich & Parkeston Picture: Roger Cuthbert (6840388)

With winger Tom Cook, who hit a hat-trick in the north Essex side’s previous match, unavailable, Vincent came in, while experienced defender Gary Burdett made his long-awaited return from injury with Joe Morris ruled out with illness.

With a healthy crowd of almost 200 in, the club paid tribute to staunch long-time supporter Brian Bragg before kick-off with a minute’s silence.

The Shrimpers began brightly but it was Halstead who fashioned the first meaningful chance with Vincent firing not far wide of the far post before he got close to connecting with a Munday free-kick.

The deadlock of an end-to-end frantic affair was broken 10 minutes before the interval when Chris Harris was felled by Bradley Westley after being slipped in on goal by Jake Brown. Vincent calmly rolled in the resultant penalty.

Within four minutes the hosts had doubled their lead as skipper Brown was instrumental again, tigerishly winning possession back on Harwich’s 18-yard box before laying back to Munday with the AFC Sudbury loanee curling exquisitely into the top left-hand corner. It was a fine way to deliver his first goal in Halstead colours.

FINE TACKLE: Halstead Town's Chris Harris is denied by a great last-ditch challenge by Harwich's Joe Boreham-Knight Picture: Roger Cuthbert (6840386)

The half ended in a heated manner as the Shrimpers’ Shuan Kioussis was fortunate to get away with just a caution for leaving his studs on Baker, as pictures of the challenge later showed, while the away fans were equally calling for further action when Burdett put in a wild challenge in the left-back area.

Harwich came close to pulling one back 15 minutes after the restart when Ryan Heath clipped the far post after a flowing move.

But Halstead’s relentless high-energy pressing and coolness under pressure of experienced duo Morgan and Burdett was instrumental in keeping Cherry out of the thick of the action in the second period.

When they were breached again, the Humbugs’ number one earned his corn with a fine double save in the 70th minute to deny Tyler Rose and captain Jordan Heath.

The hosts still managed to fashion their own share of chances but the closest they came to adding to their lead was a Harris header straight at Sam Felgate, while the striker was denied by a superb sliding challenge in the area by Joe Boreham-Knight late on.

McLean takes his side to ninth-place Little Oakley on Saturday (3pm) ahead of a three-week break. But he is warning his side they will not be able to take their foot off the gas in search of another precious three points.

“They came here and were 3-0 down and came back to 3-3. We were lax on the day and switched on and they kept going, just like Harwich do and all the teams in that area do.

“They are an improved side with Matt Carmichael coming in and they have brought in good players. That is a very tough away day but we can’t wait. Bring it on.”

Cook, Dunlop and Marcus Warren are all set to add to his welcome selection headache.

Halstead: Cherry, Abel, Whipps, Burdett, Morgan, Brown (c), Vincent (McLintock 88’), Baker, Harris, Pavett, Munday (Miller 81’). Unused sub: Pleace. Attendance: 184

Free Press Man of the Match: Several contenders but Ben Morgan was colossal at the back.