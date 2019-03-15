Halstead Town completed a run of three tough home games with a 5-1 win over Holland to keep up their Thurlow Nunn League First Division South title challenge.

Jordan Pavett leads the way with 18 goals at Halstead Town Picture: Mecha Morton

After Jordan Pavett struck the post for the Humbugs inside the first minute, Liam Whipps broke the deadlock with barely 10 minutes gone from a free kick.

Florentin Benei equalised for the visitors, but Halstead responded with a goal from Kane Munday followed by strikes in the second half from Chris Harris, Joe Morris and Pavett to finish up as comfortable winners.

Mark McLean’s men, in second, remain six points adrift of First Division South leaders Hashtag United, but with a game in hand to cut that gap in half.

The division’s top two sides are due to meet at the Milbank Stadium at the end of this month, but before then the Humbugs face trips to Lopes Tavares this Saturday (3pm), and Hackey Wick the following weekend (March 23).

Halstead Town Reserves will be bidding to win more silverware when they take on Walsham-le-Willows Reserves in the Chell Trophy final next week.

The two sides meet at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United, on Wednesday night (7.45pm).

The Humbugs, who won the Thurlow Nunn Reserve League last season, are aiming to win the Chell Trophy for the second time.

Halstead beat Gorleston in the 2009/10 final, while it was Walsham who prevailed against them in the 2013/14 decider.