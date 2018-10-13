Three goals and a red card in the last five minutes saw a sensational end to Halstead Town’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division South match against Newbury Forest at The Milbank Stadium on Saturday, the Humbugs winning 4-3.

SEVEN-GOAL GAME: Halstead bundle in one of their four weekend goals Picture: Roger Cuthbert

Medanovic put the visitors 3-2 ahead with five minutes left, but was shown a red card as Forest celebrated.

Halstead took advantage immediately, when Joe Jones, just on from the bench, got free, and his cross to the far post was met by Callum Vincent to level the scores.

And as the game moved into injury time, Halstead kept up the pressure, Vincent battled through two tackles before unleashing a powerful shot into the far corner.

The sparse crowd got the excitement they were anticipating, Halstead winning the reverse fixture 5-4 earlier in the season.

Tom Cook gave the hosts the lead after 20 minutes, when he nodded home Jordan Pavett’s corner.

Forest fought back, drawing level in the last minute of the half, Reynolds-Blanch turning home a centre from Dawson that the defence failed to cut out.

Forest took the lead seven minutes into the second half, Holder taking advantage of some sloppy defending.

Halstead weathered a storm of pressure, and levelled the scores in the 70th minute when Marcus Warren’s cross was headed home by Cook to set up an exciting finish.

l Halstead went out of the Thurlow Nunn First Division Knockout Cup on Tuesday, beaten 4-1 at home by Coggeshall United.

Cripps gave the visitors the lead after 10 minutes. Kane Gilbert levelled just before the interval, cutting inside and slotting into the far corner.

Dalziel put Coggeshall ahead early in the second half, and a cross going in off a defender gave them a two-goal advantage. Easter wrapped it up.