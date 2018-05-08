Huggins’ fourth straight EAPL century sets up win

GIBBS DENLEY

EAST ANGLIAN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Burwell & Exning (266-9) lost to Sudbury (354-8)

by 88 runs

Sudbury produced another emphatic away performance to defeat Burwell & Exning by 88 runs on a sun-drenched Saturday.

Asked to bat first on a pristine looking pitch, Sudbury did not get off to the best start when Tyron Koen rapped Adam Mansfield on the pads to send the Suffolk skipper on his way without scoring.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts, as Tom Huggins and Darren Batch set about a match defining partnership of 281 runs.

Huggins (158) was the main aggressor as he put the home side to the sword in an impressive display of stroke-play. He hit shots all around the wicket in his 125-ball stay at the crease hitting 20 fours and seven sixes. Huggins has now struck four centuries in his last four EAPL matches, almost certainly a record for the league since it’s inception in 1999.

Batch (108) was happy to play the supporting role to his skipper throughout, turning the strike over but also contributing six sixes during his innings.

By the time both were dismissed Sudbury had moved onto 298-3 off just 43 overs.

Credit must go to those down the order who unselfishly risked their own wickets in the pursuit of late runs and as such Sudbury managed to plunder a further 56 runs from the final seven overs to end on 354-6. Tim Johnston, on debut, striking 27 and James Poulson 18.

Once again the new ball pair of Poulson and Jonny Gallagher not only made runs hard to come by, but also picked up some crucial wickets in the process.

This week it was Gallagher’s turn to profit as he took the first three wickets to fall.

Firstly, a cracker of a ball that nipped sharply off the seam, defeated the bat of Tim Catley to clip the top of off stump. Next, Joe Tetley was trapped in front by one that swung back into the left-hander. And finally, Ben Seabrook edged behind to leave the home side 21-3.

It was then 25-4 when Johnston produced an outrageous piece of fielding to dismiss Ed Hyde, diving full length to stop a firm drive. Grabbing the ball in one hand he then threw down the stumps to leave the opener agonisingly short of his ground.

Dustin Melton then dismissed fellow South African Koen when Kenny Moulton-Day juggled a catch at point and managed to hang on at the second attempt.

From that moment on, Sudbury seemed to take their foot off the gas, with the game already in the bag they struggled for momentum. Poulson returned to grab two wickets, Billy Moulton-Day, Johnston and Huggins took a wicket apiece. Johnston impressing in his first outing with the ball, bowling 10 overs (1-39) and probably deserved a better return for his efforts.

Some late striking from Jamie Seabrook (119no) swelled the Burwell & Exning score in the end, and the margin of victory was a lot narrower than the gap between the two sides on the day.

Sudbury move onto their first home game of the season on Saturday (11am) where they entertain fellow title hopefuls Frinton-on-Sea.