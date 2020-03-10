Suffolk are on course to face Kent Spitfires in front of a full house in the ECB 50-over showcase fixture this summer, writes Nick Garnham.

Fewer than 300 tickets remain out of the 1,200 that went on sale at the start of December for the match at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on Friday, July.

The match will see a first-class county play in Suffolk for the first time since 2005 when Glamorgan were the visitors in the former Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

The crowd is pictured above enjoying the match versus the Lashings All Stars played at Copdock in 2017 (31260996)

The showcase fixture is part of the restructuring of the programme for the non-first class counties, who will be competing in the rebranded National Counties Cricket Association this season.

All 220 corporate hospitality spaces have been snapped up and ten out of 15 Club Day Out packages – each one for 15 club members of Suffolk clubs – have so far been sold.

A further 320 spaces have been sold to schools across the county and nearly 190 general admission tickets have so far been purchased.

The match, which is being sponsored by car dealership Turners Hyundai, will take place just two days before Kent play their opening Royal London Cup fixture of the season at Essex.

Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC chairman Nick Meakin said: “The club has been overwhelmed to date with the interest in the game. With many areas sold out and in total over 900 tickets sold by the start of March, we are very excited about what will be our busiest ever day at the club.

“The club is working hard on all of our plans to ensure visitors have a great day out, be it from car parking to toilets to hospitality and full details of these arrangements will be emailed to all people who have purchased tickets no later than four weeks ahead of the game.

“We do need people to realise this is a ticket-only game and with fewer than 300 left we expect to sell out by end of April at the very latest if not before, so if you are keen to come you need to get your tickets purchased now.”

* To purchase tickets for the match visit the Suffolk Cricket Board website tickets page

