Sudbury ended a run of three straight defeats in East Women’s League Division One North with a 2-0 win at home against St Neots.

HOME SUCCESS: Sudbury Ladies II were 4-1 winners at home against St Ives IV in Division Five North West (South)

After a disappointing few weeks, Sudbury hosted bottom side St Neots on Saturday, and with a determined start came out strong.

The home side had control of the game, but were unable to convert multiple chances in the early stages.

The hard work soon paid off with player of the match Anni Yates pouncing on a rebound from a short corner to put it in the top of the net.

Sudbury continued to dominate the first half and created further attacks, however the score remained only 1-0 at half time.

After a strong team talk at the break from captain Steve Greaves and captain Becky Spencer, Sudbury went into the second half knowing the result was in their hands.

Tireless work from the midfield of Kirsty Batch and Jess Jacobs gave St Neots no space on the ball.

An interception from Spencer allowed the ball to be crossed into the D to find Ami Humphreys, who fired it past the St Neots goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

With some confident defending from Emma Stephens, Bella Fairs and Hannah Treagust, suppressing any chances for the visiting team, Sudbury managed to continue their dominance.

The win sees Sudbury sit in sixth place in the Division One North table, ahead of hosting Cambridge University for their final game before the Christmas break on Saturday.

l In Division Four North West (South), Sudbury II clinched their sixth win in a row with a 6-0 triumph away at St Neots IV at the weekend.

A determined and experienced St Neots side managed to hold Sudbury out of the D, and some good defending on the line kept Sudury’s goal tally down.

Eventually, the visitors found their feet with first-half goals coming from Maria Risley, Jess Frank and Daisy Newton.

In the second half, a string of Sudbury short corners were defended well by St

Neots, before Risley completed her hat-trick with two more goals and Frank netted her second.

Sudbury (3rd) are without a game this weekend and return to action after

Christmas on January 12.