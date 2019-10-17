Mark Morsley has revealed a few home truths had to be aired to his AFC Sudbury players before he started to get the performance levels he expects back out of them.

The Yellows go into Saturday’s home game with Soham Town Rangers (3pm) with a much more positive air in the camp, following Saturday’s 4-1 Buildbase FA Trophy victory at VCD Athletic. It had followed on from their Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup penalties defeat to lower-league Hadleigh United, though that was also a 90 minutes the manager was much happier with, following five defeats from seven September matches.

“We addressed a few things internally during the week, just some points I needed to make to the staff which we did,” he said.

VCD Athletic v AFC Sudbury - Adam Bailey-Dennis scores his first goal for the clubPicture: Steve Screech (19274180)

“A bit of frankness and honesty about things things that had gone wrong that we we not expecting this early in our season.

“The Brentwood away game (3-1 loss, Oct 5) was the catalyst for it, to be honest.

“Having said that, on the Tuesday we played really well against Hadleigh in the cup.”

VCD Athletic v AFC Sudbury - Goalscorer Sean Marks celebrates his side's fourth with Tom Maycock and Baris AltintopPicture: Steve Screech (19274143)

Morsley was especially pleased with the character his side showed in Saturday’s FA Trophy preliminary round tie, having come back from the early setback of falling behind to Jack Steventon’s fourth minute opener.

“To be fair, VCD absolutely smashed us for 15 minutes and I was thinking we’re in trouble here but we tweaked our system a bit to play with two holding midfielders from one to counter their offensive play and from there we domineered the game,” he said.

“It was a thoroughly deserved win and a sound performance.”

Adam Bailey-Dennis, making his return from injury, headed them level with his first goal for the club in the 36th minute and captain Joe Whight put them ahead on the stroke of half-time.

VCD Athletic v AFC Sudbury - Tom Maycock was among in the scorers in the 4-1 FA Trophy winPicture: Steve Screech (19274173)

A 59th minute penalty converted by Tom Maycock effectively put the tie out of the hosts’ reach before Sean Mark’s 87th minute finish added further gloss to the scoreline three minutes from time.

“It was no coincidence it was the first time we had Adam Bailey-Dennis and Sean Marks on the pitch together for 90 minutes since the first game of the season at Coggeshall. They had a big influence,” said Morsley.

“One of the things we worked on on Thursday was getting the right deliveries to these guys, and thankfully we did.”

Monday’s draw at Wembley saw AFC handed a home tie in the first round qualifying stage with higher-league Harrow Borough on October 26 (3pm).

But it’s back to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division action this Saturday against mid-table Soham.

Morsley said: “Last year when they came here and needed a win they played us off the park and we were lucky to get away with 3-0 (defeat).

“There will be no underestimating them this time.”