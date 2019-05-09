After seeing Scott Stannard take his third Eastern Counties Schoolboys title in as many years, Neil Anderson believes his rising star has ‘every chance’ of at least equalling his best ever run in national stages this year.

Scott Stannard (blue) on his way to capturing the Eastern Counties title in the U34kg category Picture: Paul Tebbutt

Sudbury Amateur Boxing Club member Stannard is the only Suffolk representative in this year’s England Boxing National Schools Championships to have made it through to the quarter-finals stage.

His head coach Anderson is hoping the decision to hastily arrange to host the region’s last eight contests at the Delphi Club on Saturday (12pm) can give him the very best shot at equalling 2017’s run to the semi-finals.

Scott Felix Fitz, from renowned Berkshire club Pinewood Star will stand in his way of a last four spot in the under-34kg born 2005 contest after Stannard saw off Shay Fearon of Billericay & Wickford on a four to one split decision in Attleborough at the weekend.

“Pinewood are probably the best schoolboy club around as they have about 10 champions a year,” he said.

“He can beat this kid though. We know about him but I think he has got to be right on the day.

“I could not make it any easier for him though as he is at home and

has that advantage to take into it.”

He added: “It will be a tough bout but there are no easy ones when you get to this stage.”

There are set to be more than 20 National Schools Championship bouts on the card at the Delphi Club this weekend as Sudbury hosts the Eastern Counties, Home Counties and Southern Counties section of the draw ahead of the semi-finals and finals, to be held at the K2 in Crawley.

Reflecting on Stannard’s weekend performance, Anderson said: “It was a close first round. I think we lost the first round but the second round he won by quite a way. He boxed so well.

“In the third round he did enough to take the victory.”

Adult entrance on Saturday will be charged at £15 with under-16s £7 and under-5s free.

Meanwhile, it was a mixed night for the club’s male Mateer cousins at Hockley on Friday. Cameron won on points while Kyle lost on points.

Kyle’s sister Ellie, 12, is gearing up for her first England Boxing National Schools Championships girls’ final, having not had to fight anyone to get there in the under-30kg category, on May 18 at Crawley. In her first year of boxing she is set to go up against Lilly Rae Ramshaw of Hastings & West Hill.